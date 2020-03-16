New Ulm Emergency Food Shelf to continue services

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Emergency Food Shelf will continue serving at this time.
The food shelf is telling participants and volunteers to stay home if feeling ill or experiencing any coronavirus-related symptoms.
Participants using the food shelf should only have one person per family to retrieve items and leave all boxes and bags at home, prepackaged boxes or bags will be provided.
Volunteers are asked to enter through the garage and follow all health guidelines.
