Okoboji Police seeking hit and run suspect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Okoboji police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit and run incident Friday evening.
Okoboji Police say a silver, four-door 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac struck a sedan with three female occupants on Friday evening and may have green paint on its driver’s side front bumper as a result of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Okoboji Police or the Dickinson County Communications Center.
