Okoboji Police seeking hit and run suspect

Okoboji Police seeking hit and run suspect
Okoboji Police say this is what the suspected vehicle looks like (is not the actual vehicle). (Source: KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski | March 16, 2020 at 6:35 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 6:35 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Okoboji police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit and run incident Friday evening.

Okoboji Police say a silver, four-door 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac struck a sedan with three female occupants on Friday evening and may have green paint on its driver’s side front bumper as a result of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Okoboji Police or the Dickinson County Communications Center.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.