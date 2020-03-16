RubyRide suspends services due to coronavirus concerns

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Coronavirus concerns are prompting some local businesses to temporarily halt operations altogether. That includes North Mankato’s RubyRide Service.
The company issued a statement Monday morning saying it is suspending all its operations until at least April 1. Company officials say the difficult decision was made for the health and safety of all RubyRide drivers, passengers, and partners. For membership holders, a pause has been placed on the required renewal date for payments. For questions regarding the suspension, you can contact them at 507-248-7223.
