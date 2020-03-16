SKYWARN Training postponed but weather observers still needed

To be a part of CoCoRaHS all you need is a standard 4 inch diameter rain gauge and access to the internet to relay reports. CoCoraHS even has an app that you can download to make your reports. If you don’t have a standard 4 inch diameter rain gauge you can order one through CoCoRaHS and have it shipped right to you. Reports can be taken daily or whenever you are able to take a measurement. The NWS says, any report is greatly appreciated!