Small businesses look for support during coronavirus outbreak

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The coronavirus is rapidly changing the lives of parents, business owners, and employees in southern Minnesota.
One mom and local business owner, says now is the time that small businesses need you more than ever.
Jenna Odegard is a mother of two young girls, ages 4 and 6. She just found out yesterday, they, along with many other Minnesota students, won’t be going to school for the next two weeks.
“I’m thankful that my husband. He works for a church and they are closed and are looking toward the future and following guidelines. They will probably be closed as long as school as well. Between him and I, we already set up a schedule, kind of what our day looks like. Though to be honest we won’t be homeschooling. We’re going to keep what education we can, we’re going to be reading a lot. We are going to try to have some structure throughout our day to give our kids a sense of normalcy," she says.
Normalcy, that seems hard to come by right now, not only as a parent but as the owner of Bumbelo in Old Town Mankato.
“As a small business owner operating on pretty low margins, we don’t have a lot in reserve to close everything down at the moment, though probably in the coming weeks that’s probably going to be our reality,” says Odegard.
Yet there are creative ways people can help keep small businesses alive, without ever stepping foot into the store, says New Ulm Chamber of commerce President Michael Looft.
“Purchasing a gift card, that you can either spend it later or spend it next week but the other thing is just calling a business. Some of them don’t have a digital presence, but if you call them maybe they can get food ready for you and you can meet them at the door,” he says.
“At Bumbelou we are very fortunate, we have a fully functioning website, and we have the experience of shipping worldwide for the past 6 years, so this is nothing new for us to do online sales, and we don’t want to encourage people to come out I do believe staying in is a really good choice right now, shopping online is going to be really important for the existence of small businesses in the coming months,” says Odegard.
A call from a working mother and business owner for you, to help save the local economy from the coronavirus.
“Amazon is going to make it through this but your local small businesses are the ones that aren’t going to make it through unless you’re supporting them. even if you go to a local website and shop and two days later you get your goods. if you’re using your influence to share that resource with another parent or another person in your life and telling them “I got it from a local store, instead of I got it from Amazon,” you don’t even know the impact this will have on the entire community. because it’s going to keep jobs local, it’s going to keep businesses open, so that when this does eventually blow over you’re going to have these really valuable local businesses that are the backbone of the community, they’re going to be there if you decide to support them now," says Odegard.
