Small businesses look for support during coronavirus outbreak

“Amazon is going to make it through this but your local small businesses are the ones that aren’t going to make it through unless you’re supporting them. even if you go to a local website and shop and two days later you get your goods. if you’re using your influence to share that resource with another parent or another person in your life and telling them “I got it from a local store, instead of I got it from Amazon,” you don’t even know the impact this will have on the entire community. because it’s going to keep jobs local, it’s going to keep businesses open, so that when this does eventually blow over you’re going to have these really valuable local businesses that are the backbone of the community, they’re going to be there if you decide to support them now," says Odegard.