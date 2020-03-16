VINE suspends in-person activities; TRUE Transit and Meals on Wheels to continue

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning Tuesday, VINE Faith in Action’s Adult Community Center will suspend a majority of its in-person activities.
To ensure the safety and health of members and staff, VINE will suspend its fitness center, walking track, access to its pool and all social groups and gatherings.
Their office will remain open, including the Home Thrift Store, and other services such as TRUE Transit and Meals on Wheels will continue.
Suspensions on in-person activities at the Adult Community Center will remain in effect until Saturday, March 28th.
