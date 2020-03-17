Backpack Food Program moves to home delivery

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Due to school closures, students enrolled in the Backpack Food or Power Pack food program will now receive their items by home delivery.
The Mankato Feeding Our Community Partner’s (FOCP) food programs placed prepared meals inside student’s backpacks during school hours. Now food packs will be delivered directly to their door steps. FOCP Marketing and communications Manager, Holly Dodge, says community outreach and donations are a big help in keeping the programs going.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to partner with some area stakeholders, including the Mankato Area Foundation, Wooden Spoon, to supplement the food packs that the children typically receive. We also had a community food drive and we’ve been getting shelf staple foods that are coming in,” said Dodge.
Delivery will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18th into Thursday the 19th.
The program currently services 5 area school districts.
