Bars and restaurants face the challenge of closing on St. Patrick’s Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The House action on St. Patrick’s Day comes a day after Gov. Tim Walz ordered bars and restaurants across Minnesota to temporarily close to customers who dine in. The closure officially takes effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday night.
For local business owners, the news of having to close up shop for the next few weeks comes with mixed emotions, especially on what’s typically known as one of the busiest days of the year.
However, for the owners of Wine Cafe in downtown Mankato, it made what was already a difficult decision, a little easier.
“The idea of such a busy drinking holiday tracking so many people coming into the bar felt really irresponsible to condone that even though it’s a ton of fun and we love to celebrate, right now people should be limiting their contact. and it felt irresponsible to be part of that so it actually helped us to make our decision as well," says Owner Emily Dinsmore Green
Wine Cafe decided to close to the public Monday night. The owners say they hope to take this time to make some improvements to the menu and finish up some projects at the business.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.