Blue Earth County declares state of emergency as COVID-19 concerns continue to grow

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners Chair Vance Stuehrenberg signed a declaration of a state of emergency in Blue Earth County on Tuesday.
The declaration “aims to protect the health and welfare of County residents. Efforts must be taken to reduce the impact of the virus within the county," Stuehrenberg said.
The full emergency declaration will be presented on Wednesday, March 18, during a special Board of Commissioners meeting for consideration of ratification.
The declaration directs the county administrator and emergency management director to coordinate activities as necessary and request local, state and/or federal assistance, as needed, to protect lives and public and private property within Blue Earth County. Additionally, the state of emergency declaration directs on the recovery of Blue Earth County from the impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
