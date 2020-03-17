BREAKING: Highway 14 Funding Bill Passes Through Minnesota Legislature

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Funding for the four-lane expansion of Highway 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm passes through the Minnesota Legislature to await Governor Walz’s signature.
Half of the funding for $74-million project will be sought by MnDOT through federal loans with the TIFIA program upon final approval from the governor.
The bill passed unanimously in the Senate and with a 96-6 bipartisan approval in the House during Tuesday night’s session. Highway 14 Partnership president Karen Foreman said in a statement: “Expanding Highway 14 to four lanes all the way from New Ulm to Rochester will undoubtedly save lives and stimulate our regional economy.”
Rep. Jeff Brand (DFL-19A) said in an interview with KEYC News Now on Feb. 28 that construction could begin as soon as 2022.
