Broadband and wireless companies pledge to keep customers connected during coronavirus pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - : Broadband and wireless companies are signing a “Keep Americans Connected Pledge” to ensure customers in the U.S. are not cut off from communication services during coronavirus pandemic.
The pledge asks service providers to agree to three terms for the next 60 days:
That the company will not terminate service due to a customer's inability to pay due to disruptions caused by the pandemic, to waive any late fees and to open Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.
So far a heavy list of companies have signed the pledge including, At&T, Verizon and Sprint and more.
Xcel Energy also says they will halt disconnecting services in Minnesota until further notice.
