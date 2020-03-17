DPS-DVS cancels all road tests due to COVID-19 virus concerns

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services (DPS-DVS) division announced Tuesday that it is canceling all road tests between March 18 and 27 due to COVID-19 virus concerns.
Anyone who is scheduled to take a class D, commercial driver’s license or motorcycle road test during this will receive a cancellation notice by email or text message. The DPS-DVS adds that anyone affected by this cancellation will be contacted first and offered the first available date and time for their road test when the department resumes normal business operations.
“We are dedicated to providing Minnesotans with the services they deserve and at the same time protecting the health of our staff and customers,” Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie said. “While we know this will inconvenience Minnesotans, we need to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and this is a necessary step to help our staff and customers maintain social distance and stay healthy.”
Other driver services, such as knowledge testing and driver’s license applications, continue to be available to Minnesotans.
