Iowa schools closing, lawmakers suspending work at Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Dozens of Iowa school districts are following the governor’s guidance and suspending classes for four weeks to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
And after legislative leaders made a similar decision to suspend the legislative session, lawmakers began the process Monday of at least temporarily shutting down their work at the Capitol.
For schools, the rush to cancel classes came after Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sunday recommended such closures for four weeks after she learned of more cases that indicate the coronavirus is spreading in the state.
