Mankato Area Public Schools offers students breakfast, lunch while school is closed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Wlaz ordered all of Minnesota’s K-12 schools to temporarily close starting Wednesday, March 18, in the hopes of slowing the spread of coronavirus.
Here in Mankato, Independent School District 77 Superintendent Paul Peterson made the decision to close schools starting Monday, March 16.
The district has set up resources for families in need.
Starting Wednesday, child care will be provided for emergency workers in need at Franklin Elementary School, as well as at Monroe Elementary School, from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Mankato Area Public Schools is also ensuring all students have access to meals.
Breakfast and lunch will be accessible starting on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following schools:
- Mankato West High School;
- Mankato East High School;
- Monroe Elementary School;
- Kennedy Elementary School;
- Franklin Elementary School; and
- Hoover Elementary School.
Meals will be available every day, to every student, while schools remain closed.
District 77 officials also want families to know that school buildings will be open Wednesday through Friday to allow students an opportunity to pick up any personal belongings, including technology, that they would like to have in their possession before March 29.
