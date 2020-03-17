Mankato school board moves forward with building facilities plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Public School Board approved the creation of a community survey Monday which will aim to gain feedback on potential school building expansion options in the future.
As a part of the school district's current facilities planning work, the surveys will be sent to stakeholders in the community to provide district leaders with feedback.
Schools located in the western attendance area are at or over capacity limits, and the district is moving forward to examine what the community thinks about potential options.
“But we also want to engage with them to hear what they think of some of the ideas that are starting to emerge that might allow us to alleviate some of that pressure,” says Superintendent Paul Peterson.
The survey comes as the district continues to plan for updates or expansions to older buildings in the district.
“What do they think of an idea, for example, of building a new elementary school or adding on to provide higher quality special education services or preschool services in our K-5′s across the district,” says Peterson.
Those surveys should be expected in the near future.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.