Mental performance expert gives advice on being mentally strong during coronavirus outbreak

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With constantly changing information coming in about coronavirus and its local impact, emotions are running high.
That’s why local mental performance experts like Dr. Cindra Kamphoff say now is a good time for self-reflection in order to keep a good mindset.
“It’s more important to train your mindset more than ever. And it’s important to realize that fear lives in the future and it’s really easy to live in the future right now. but the key is to pay attention to how you’re feeling. It’s normal to feel however you’re feeling right now, but living in the fear 24/7 is not healthy from a mental and physical perspective so the key is to use strategies in your body to calm your anxiety and fear,” says Kamphoff.
Kamphoff suggests finding ways to start your morning off right, like setting a daily intention, meditation, listening to music, doing something with your family, or using your time at home to start a new project.
