North Mankato hopes planned Highway 14 expansion will boost economic growth

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the passing of the Highway 14 funding bill through the Minnesota House and Senate, the City of North Mankato is hoping the four-lane expansion will boost economic growth.
North Mankato and supporters of the bill hope the expansion will increase not only safety but also help make travel easier along Highway 14 as semi’s and other vehicles enter the city.
“Since we’ve opened the Highway 14 and 41 interchange roughly in 2014, that’s already spurred about $23 million in new economic growth in our industrial park out there. We just see this as adding to the opportunity for more growth in our industrial park,” says North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen.
Area legislators say construction on Highway 14 and its expansion could begin in 2022.
