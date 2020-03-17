Nursing home visitors get creative

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With nursing homes closed off to visitors because of the coronavirus, some people are finding new ways to still reach their loved ones.
Every day when he gets off work, Charlie Johnson pulls up a chair and takes a seat across from his 88-year-old father at an assisted living home in Anoka.
For the last four days, his visits have taken place on the other side of a window where they can see but not touch, providing a bit of a break from the sometimes overwhelming fear.
"People probably need it right now. The country's in disarray a little bit and I think they need a little bit of hope," says Johnson.
The father-son daily visits captured the hearts of thousands of people on social media, after a home health aide posted a photo of the two to Facebook, getting shared more than half a million times, in less than a day.
