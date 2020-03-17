Physical Education teacher keeps kids active at home through online workouts

Le Center, Minn. (KEYC) - A Tri-City United School district physical education teacher has gotten creative with keeping kids active, as schools in Minnesota temporarily close.
Philip Campbell created a public Facebook group called Daily Workouts for kids, where children can follow along with him to guided daily kid-friendly exercises.
“Kids can see me participating with them, the idea to put it on Facebook kinda blew up. It’s a positive way for kids to burn off energy I know parents are kind of reeling right now of what to do and finding routines, we are all in the same boat,” said Campbell.
Campbell says the workouts are 20 to 30 minutes long and tailored for limited space with each workout ending with nutrition advice.
You can find a link to the Facebook group here.
