School meal distribution/childcare resources for COVID-19 closure

- Mankato Area Public Schools
- -St. Peter Public Schools is making School Age Care available for children between kindergarten and sixth grade who have parents working in the healthcare field, corrections, first responders and law enforcement. The district is finalizing plans for meal distribution which are set to be released Tuesday.
- -Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools has made Kid’s Club available at no cost to parents in the law enforcement, EMS and healthcare fields. According to the district, current Kids Club families cannot utilize the childcare service for the foreseeable future. Emergency workers in need of Kid’s Club services will have to register and provide verification of employment.
- In addition, Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools requests families complete the technology and meal interest surveys by 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 in order to evaluate each students’ needs. Meals will be prepared beginning Wed. March 18-March 27 on regularly scheduled school days.
- -Waseca Public Schools will provide childcare for emergency workers’ children ages 3-12 starting Tuesday, March 17. Employment verification is required. Grab and Go Meals are also available for children under 18. Meals can be picked up between 11:00 A-M and 12:30 P-M Tuesday and during the rest of the closure. Families with transportation or other issues preventing them from picking up meals can contact the district office.
- -Blue Earth Area Schools will begin its meal distribution Tuesday morning 9:00-9:30 at five bus stop locations within the school district. The district says Little Giants Childcare Center and Be A Kid school age care will remain open and emergency workers will have the mandated child care availability open to them.
- Blue Earth: 315 E. 6th Street, Southside of the K7 building, outside of Door N.
- Frost: 315 1st Street, Julie’s
- Winnebago: 140 South Main Street, Southside of the Municipal Building (Parking Lot)
- Delavan: 103 South Main Street, City Clerk/Library Building
- Elmore: 202 Highway 169, Southside of Municipal Building (Parking Lot)
- -New Ulm Public Schools is developing its daycare and meal distribution plans. The district says parents will be notified as those plans are finalized.
- -Fairmont Area Schools will provide daycare services will provide daycare to school aged students up to age 12 who are children of school staff, health care workers, first responders, law enforcement personnel, fire fighters and members of the National Guard. Meals will be distributed by school bus beginning Wed. March 18 at 12 locations.
- 9:00 Ceylon Fire Hall
- 9:00 Lincoln Park
- 9:15 Bowlmor Lanes Parking Lot
- 9:30 Johnson Street Apartments
- 9:45 Fairmont Soccer Fields
- 9:00 Intersection of West Amber Lake Drive and Cedar Creek Court
- 9:15 Amber Lake Park
- 9:30 Evangelical Covenant Church
- 9:00 St. Paul Lutheran
- 9:15 Winnebago Ball Diamond Parking Lot
- 9:30 Veteran’s Park
- 9:40 Area Learning Center – Arise Academy
Contact your local school district office with any specific questions and be sure to follow our updates as well as the Minnesota Department of Health while the COVID-19 response continues.
