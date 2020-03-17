A slew of Mavericks earn WCHA recognition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A number of Minnesota State University, Mankato mens’ hockey players earned conference honors after last week’s games marked the end of a shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mavericks featured the WCHA Rookie, Offensive Player, Goaltender, and Student Athlete of the Year in a season where MSU went 31-5-2.
MSU freshman forward Lucas Sowder is the WCHA rookie of the year after leading all rookies with 6 goals and 25 assists,
Sowder ranked fifth in the nation in rookie scoring.
No surprise for the WCHA goaltender of the year, MSU sophomore Dryden McKay earned the honor after picking up WCHA goaltender of the week honors eight times during the regular season.
McKay led the nation with 30 wins and ranked first with 10 shutouts, he also led the nation in goals against average and save percentage.
McKay also set a new program record after earning his 30th win on the season against Alaska Anchorage in the first round of the WCHA playoffs.
As for WCHA offensive player of the year, that award goes to MSU senior center Marc Michaelis. Michaelis led the Mavericks in scoring with 20 goals and 24 assists.
Those 44 points finished as the third highest total in the nation.
Michaelis is just the second MSU player to earn the honor. joining CJ Suess.
And finally, the Mavericks senior defenseman Edwin Hookenson took home student athlete of the year honors.
