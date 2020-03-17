Social Security Administration to close offices, offer only over the phone services during COVID-19 pandemic

BALTIMORE (KEYC) — The Social Security Administration announced Monday evening that it will be only offering phone services beginning on Tuesday, March 17.
The administration said in a press release that the change is being made nation-wide and is an effort to “protect the population we serve — older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions — and our employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.”
The agency does not give an estimated date when it will return to normal business operations, but says that it is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor the situation.
