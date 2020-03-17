Some grocery stores altering hours for extra cleaning & restocking

By Mitch Keegan | March 17, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 3:58 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some area grocery stores are altering their store hours to accommodate extra time to re-stock shelves and clean stores during the COVID-19 Virus.

KEYC News Now reached out to stores in Mankato, New Ulm, Blue Earth and Fairmont.

All Hy-Vee stores in southern Minnesota will start opening at 8 AM and closing at 8 PM on March 19. This includes both Mankato stores as well as the Hy-Vee locations in New Ulm, Fairmont and Windom.

All Wal-Mart stores started reducing their hours over the weekend; open from 6 AM to 11 PM.

Target in Mankato plans to remain open during their regular business hours.

The Cub Foods on Madison Avenue in Mankato says they will be open from 6 AM to 10 PM starting Wednesday, March 18. The Cub Foods on Riverfront says at this time they will remain open 24 hours.

All Fareway grocery stores will be open from 8 A to 7 PM Monday through Saturday beginning March 18.

Cashwise in New Ulm is also reducing hours. They will be open from 6 AM to 8 PM, closing 4 hours earlier than usual.

Aldi stores have also altered their hours, with all stores opening from 9 AM to 7 PM.

Juba’s in Blue Earth currently plans to keep their hours as usual, from 7 AM to 10 PM.

