USAID head, rare Trump aide with bipartisan support, resigns
United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green speaks about the Ebola situation in Congo and the U.S. Government's response, at a press conference in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Green is on a visit to a number of African countries including Congo, Rwanda, Kenya, Somalia and Mozambique. (Source: AP Photo/Khalil Senosi/AP)
By MATTHEW LEE | March 16, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 7:35 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development is stepping down after two-and-a-half years of running America’s main foreign humanitarian aid programs.

Former Republican congressman Mark Green announced his resignation and return to the private sector on Monday, saying he was proud of the work the agency had done.

Green was one of the few nominees by President Donald Trump to win overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate.

Green said his last day on the job would be April 10.

