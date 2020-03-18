Authorities: Likely human bones found near Des Moines home

Authorities: Likely human bones found near Des Moines home
FILE — Authorities are investigating what appears to be human bones found on a property in northern Des Moines. (Gray News Photo, File) (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press | March 17, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 9:25 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating what appears to be human bones found on a property in northern Des Moines.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the remains were found Tuesday morning by children playing in a dirt pile near a home.

A medical examiner and Polk County detectives were called around 10:30 a.m. to investigate. Detectives say the bones appear to be old.

No other details have been released in the case.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.