Authorities: Likely human bones found near Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating what appears to be human bones found on a property in northern Des Moines.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the remains were found Tuesday morning by children playing in a dirt pile near a home.
A medical examiner and Polk County detectives were called around 10:30 a.m. to investigate. Detectives say the bones appear to be old.
No other details have been released in the case.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.