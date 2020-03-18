BENCHS adjusts daily operations to account for COVID-19 virus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society (BENCHS) is making changes to its daily operations.
In addition to following CDC guidelines, they say their staff will be wearing gloves and washing leashes and harnesses daily.
They are asking for anybody who has volunteered with them in the last six months to consider helping out at the shelter or walking dogs, however, they are not accepting new volunteers at this time.
In addition, most of BENCHS’ upcoming planned fundraising events have been canceled.
For more information on adoption hours and how you can help, visit BENCHS’ Facebook page.
