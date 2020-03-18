Bipartisan commission forms to protect medical supplies, Minnesota Senators among them

WASHINGTON - (KEYC) - A team of U.S. Senators has joined together to create a bipartisan commission that aims to protect America’s medical supply chain.
Called the Commission on America’s Medical Security, Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith joined others to address shortages of important products manufactured abroad.
About 40 percent of finished drugs and 80 percent of pharmaceutical ingredients are manufactured overseas—primarily from China and India.
Shortages on products are expected amid the coronavirus outbreak, and the commission aims to assess vulnerabilities and provide recommendations.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.