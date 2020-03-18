Cap-strapped Vikings could lose several key players

(AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are approaching free agency as one of the most cap-strapped teams in the league.
Defensive end Everson Griffen and Mackensie Alexander are their most prominent players set to become unrestricted free agents. The Vikings have said they expect Griffen to re-sign.
Cornerback, guard and wide receiver are the biggest needs for the Vikings this offseason. They’ll also be on the hunt for a backup to quarterback Kirk Cousins.
A contract extension for Cousins provided cap relief to retain safety Anthony Harris on the franchise tag, keeping him from hitting the market.
