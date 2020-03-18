Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota launches at-home play-based program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota has launched an at-home play-based program Wednesday to keep kids busy and engaged.
Those daily activities can also be found on their website as kids spend a little extra time at home.
“It’s all about play-based learning that might be based on one of our programs at the museum or an interesting piece from our ag or nature lab. Or even with the change in seasons thinking about our outdoor area and preparing that for readiness. There might be some outdoor play, nature-based posts,” says Rochelle Koberoski, Senior Manager of Programming at The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.
The Children’s Museum says they’re focusing on releasing simple activities that can be done at home and require very little materials or supplies.
