Gas prices plummet, expected to keep going down

(KEYC) — As demand drops around the world for gasoline, oil prices have crashed resulting in lower prices.
The value plunged even further when a price war for oil broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Here in Mankato, most gasoline stations read $1.99, down 36 cents from $2.35 just two weeks ago.
Mankato is home to some of the cheapest gas in the state, as Duluth is seeing prices around $2.09, Marshall $2.11 and Minneapolis $2.20.
Gas prices around the globe are expected to keep going down.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.