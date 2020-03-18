Gas prices plummet, expected to keep going down

By Ryan Sjoberg | March 17, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 8:06 PM

(KEYC) — As demand drops around the world for gasoline, oil prices have crashed resulting in lower prices.

The value plunged even further when a price war for oil broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Here in Mankato, most gasoline stations read $1.99, down 36 cents from $2.35 just two weeks ago.

Mankato is home to some of the cheapest gas in the state, as Duluth is seeing prices around $2.09, Marshall $2.11 and Minneapolis $2.20.

Gas prices around the globe are expected to keep going down.

