Greater Mankato restaurants offering carryout and delivery options

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We will continue to update this list as we are able; check back here for new information!
With Governor Walz’s decision to close sit-down eating areas, local restaurants are getting creative about serving their customers.
- Weggy’s is offering their food through carryout, delivery, curbside, and DoorDash. Their hours are Monday thru Sunday from 7:00am to 9:00pm. To order, call 507-720-6633. Their menu can be found on their website.
- Olives is offering their food through carryout, curbside, and delivery via Food Dudes. Their hours are Monday thru Saturday from 11:00am to 6:00 pm. To order, go online to Food Dudes for delivery, or call 507-386-1001 for carryout and curbside.
- Jake’s Stadium Pizza is offering their food through no-contact delivery and curbside. Their hours are Monday thru Sunday from 11:00am to 8:00pm. To order, go online to their order forms or call and order over the phone (Mankato: (507) 345-5420 and St. Peter: (507) 934-4944). Please prepay with credit, and if you choose to tip, indicate online or over the phone. For delivery, they will leave the pizza on your doorstep and let you know it is there. For curbside, call them when you arrive and they will bring it out to your car.
- Nupa in Mankato is offering their food through curbside. Their hours are Monday thru Sunday from 11:00am to 9:00pm. To order, call (507) 720-0877. Please prepay with credit, and if you choose to tip, indicate over the phone. When you arrive, call and they will bring your food out to you. Their menu can be found on their website.
- El Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant is offering their food through carryout. They will be open regular hours until further notice. To order, call (507) 625-2406. Their menu can be found on their website.
- Eagle’s Nest is offering their food through carryout. Their hours are Monday thru Sunday from 11:00am to 7:00pm. The liquor store is open 10:00am to 7:00pm, but call 507-257-9996 to ensure hours. To order, call 507-257-9996. Their menu can be found on their facebook page.
- Tav on the Ave is offering their food through carryout, curbside, and delivery (free on orders of $15 or more). Their hours are Monday thru Sunday form 11:00am to 10:00pm. To order, call 507-345-3308. Their menu can be found on their website.
- Dino’s Pizzeria is offering their food through carryout, curbside, and delivery (free on orders of $15 or more). Their hours are Monday thru Sunday from 11:00am to 10:00pm. To order, call 507-385-3466. Their menu can be found on their website.
- Buffalo Wings and Rings is offering their food through carryout, curbside, and 3rd-party delivery. Their hours are Monday thru Sunday from 11:00am to 8:00pm. To order, go online to their website or call 507-779-7999. Once you arrive for curbside, call the store again and they will bring it out to you. Their menu can be found on their website.
- NaKato Bar & Grill is offering their food through curbside. Their hours are flexible, please check their facebook page. To order, call 507-388-8999. Please prepay with credit and mention if you would like to leave a tip. When you arrive, call the store and they will bring your food out to you. Their menu can be found on their website.
- Happy Chef is offering their food through carryout and curbside. Their hours are Monday thru Sunday, 8:00am to 8:00pm. To order, call 507-388-2953. Their menu can be found on their website.
- Kato Burger Pit is offering their food through carryout, drivethru, and delivery via DoorDash. Their hours are Monday thru Sunday from 9:00am to 9:00pm. To order, arrive at the restaurant as usual or order through DoorDash.
- Kato Pizzeria is offering their food through carryout and delivery via DoorDash. Their hours are Monday thru Sunday from 11:00am to 9:00pm. To order call 507-720-6659 or place your order online. Their menu can be found on their website.
- Big Dog Sports Cafe is offering their food through curbside pickup. Their hours are Wednesday thru Friday from 11:00am to 8:00pm, Saturday/Sunday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. To order, call 507-386-8463. Please prepay with credit and mention if you would like to leave a tip. You will be assigned a marked parking spot that you can park in when you arrive to pickup. They will bring your food out to your car.
- Pub 500 is offering their food through curbside and delivery. Their hours are Monday thru Sunday from 11:00am to 7:30pm. To order, call 507-625-6500, or go to Food Dudes Delivery and use promo code FDKATO for free delivery. Their menu can be found on their website.
- Pagliai’s Pizza is offering their food through curbside. They are open their regular hours. To order, call (507) 345-6080 or (507) 387-7274. Please prepay with credit and mention if you would like to leave a tip. Their menu can be found on their website.
- Ummie’s Bar and Grill is offering their food through carryout, curbside, and delivery via Food Dudes. Their hours are Monday thru Sunday from 11:00am to 8:00pm. To order, call 507-625-8277 for curbside or place your order through Food Dudes online. Please prepay with credit and mention if you would like to leave a tip. Their menu can be found on their website.
- Pita Pit is offering their food through carryout and delivery. They are open regular hours. To order, call 507-345-4444 or order online. Their menu can be found on their website.
- Noodles & Co. is offering their food through carryout. They are open regular hours. To order, call 507-299-1882 or order online. Their menu can be found on their website.
- Wooden Spoon is offering their food through curbside and delivery (free with orders of $20 or more in the Mankato/North Mankato area, $5 for other deliveries). They are open Monday thru Friday form 8:00am to 6:00pm, Saturday from 8:00am to 4:00pm. To order, call 507-345-4114 or order online. Their menu can be found on their website.
- India Palace is offering their food through carryout and delivery via DoorDash. They are open regular hours. To order, call 507-625-2300 or use DoorDash. Their menu can be found on their website.
- Zanz Mexican Restaurant is offering their food through carryout. Their hours are Monday thru Sunday from 10:30am to 10:00pm. To order, call 507-388-4789 or walk in. Their menu can be found on their website.
- Curiosi-Tea House is offering their food through carryout and drivethru. Their hours are Monday thru Saturday from 9:00am to 6:00pm. Their menu is flexible, check their facebook page.
- Tandem Bagels is offering their food through carryout, curbsite, and delivery via DoorDash or Food Dudes. They are open regular hours. To order, call 507-720-6533, order online, or order through DoorDash/Food Dudes. Their menu can be found on their website.
If you are a restaurant owner from Greater Mankato area who would like to add to or update this list, please send an email to kaitlyn.kubat@keyc.com with information about what type of service you are offering, any changes to operating hours, and information about how to order from your restaurant. Thank you!
