Hair Salons react to closing of businesses during coronavirus outbreak

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bars and restaurants across the state shutting their doors Tuesday night at 5:00 p.m., following the order from Governor Tim Walz that included many businesses in the entertainment sector, but there was some confusion over whether salons were supposed to close as well.
“The bars and restaurants closed, we kind of knew it was coming and we were just sitting on pins and needles waiting to get the order and the Minnesota Board of Cosmetology was doing a really good job in keeping everybody posted and it just said they’re still waiting on information, then all of the sudden at 8:45 p.m. last night they said we were supposed to be closed as of 5:00 p.m. yesterday,” says Tiffany Ward, owner of Indulge salon and tanning in North Mankato.
For some that meant late-night calls to clients who had booked an appointment for early Wednesday morning. During the next few weeks some salons, like Indulge Salon and Tanning will remain open for retail, while others are closed altogether. And Ward says it’s important for people outside of the industry to understand what this means.
“In our industry, if we are doing hair outside of a licensed salon space we can lose our license so I would ask the public not to ask your hairstylist to do hair from your home, their home or somewhere else,” she says.
Ward says her focus for the next few weeks will be on making sure her employees still have an opportunity for a source of income, through education and taking on new projects at the salon.
