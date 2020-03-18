Hair Salons react to closing of businesses during coronavirus outbreak

“The bars and restaurants closed, we kind of knew it was coming and we were just sitting on pins and needles waiting to get the order and the Minnesota Board of Cosmetology was doing a really good job in keeping everybody posted and it just said they’re still waiting on information, then all of the sudden at 8:45 p.m. last night they said we were supposed to be closed as of 5:00 p.m. yesterday,” says Tiffany Ward, owner of Indulge salon and tanning in North Mankato.