Health officials confirm first two cases of Covid 19 in Nicollet County

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) today confirmed two positive cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Nicollet County, the county’s first two confirmed cases of the respiratory illness.
These individuals will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. MDH is working with the infected persons in identifying and contacting all potentially exposed individuals.
Nicollet County Health and Human Services will be providing services for those in isolation and quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. These services include ensuring they have access to food and water, health care, and other necessities.
