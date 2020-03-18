Keeping clean without damaging infrastructure

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — We’ve all seen it... empty aisles with no cleaning supplies, toilet paper or many other essential items.
Some may be running low on toilet paper and are wondering what exactly they are going to use next.
Before that decision is made, know that only toilet paper should be flushed into your sewage pipes, which are designed to prevent clogging pipes that create in-home backups, as well as other issues.
“Toilet paper breaks down easier and it will settle out to the bottom to give you more time to have to pump your tank,” explained Blue Earth County Wells and Septics worker Jesse Anderson. “The more solids or material that you put down your drains or toilets that end up in your septic tank, so you would have to pump it more.”
One of the biggest annoyances for industries that monitor sewage and water are wipes that claim to be flushable.
"It's a problem in septic and municipal waste water industries," added Anderson. "It's really not meant to be flushed down any drain."
“We see a range of items from clothing to kids’ toys to sticks,” Superintendent of Mankato Water Resource Recovery Facility Josh Gad said. “We have found some interesting items to come through, but in short, toilet paper is the only non-natural product that should be flushed down the toilet.”
Aside from damages in the home, you could also be causing damage to water treatment facilities as well, costing us all quite a bit to fix.
