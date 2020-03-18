Local wastewater operators warn of damage caused by toilet paper alternatives

The Water and Sewer Operator for the City of Good Thunder shared a photo on social media of a clogged pump. Officials say this is a perfect example of why you should avoid flushing baby wipes, sanitary napkins, paper towels and flushable wipes down the toilet. The City of Good Thunder says damage like this costs about $10,000 to replace. They’re urging all residents to only flush toilet paper and throw everything else in the garbage.