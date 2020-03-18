Mankato City Council approves emergency preparedness plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato approves up to $1 million in emergency funds toward the COVID-19 response.
Mankato City Council adopted an emergency ordinance at a special meeting last night, enacting the city’s emergency preparedness plan. According to the ordinance, funds from previous years’ general funds will be allocated to deal with the response.
The emergency plan closes city-owned facilities to the public. Any non-emergency public meetings are canceled and future city council or planning commission meetings will be held electronically.
The city is following CDC guidelines and recommends the cancelation of any gathering of 50 or more people through May 16, as well as gatherings of 10 or more people through March 30.
