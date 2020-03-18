MDH: 2 cases of positive COVID-19 in Nicollet County

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) today confirmed two positive cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Nicollet County, the county’s first two confirmed cases of the respiratory illness.
Nicollet County Public Health says these individuals will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. MDH is working with the infected persons identifying and contacting all potentially exposed individuals.
Nicollet County Health and Human Services will be responsible for coordinating essential services for those in isolation and quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. These services include ensuring they have access to food and water, health care, and other necessities. They will continue to work closely with community partners, including cities and townships, schools and colleges, and health care facilities and first responders to ensure a coordinated and thorough response in support of all our residents.
More information about coronavirus can be found on MDH’s Coronavirus website. MDH has also set up a public hotline that will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The hotline number is 651-201-3920.
Please keep in mind that while Nicollet County Health and Human Services is responsible for public reporting of COVID-19 cases, like other health care organizations, are committed to the privacy of all patients and will comply with all applicable laws including HIPAA. Because of this, they are limited in the specific details they can release on this case.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.