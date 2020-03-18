MDH: 2 positive cases of COVID-19 in Martin County

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed two presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Martin County, a person in their 50’s and a person in their 60’s who are both hospitalized.
The MDH says there are now 77 cases in Minnesota as of March 18, with 2762 people having been tested.
Human Services of Faribault & Martin Counties affirm that this is an event they have been expecting, planning for, and are now ready to respond to as needed.
Public Health urges the community to continue implementing mitigation strategies to slow transmission of the disease using the guidance provided by Governor Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health.
These recommendations include social distancing and the cancelation of large gatherings. Specific actions for home, schools/childcare sites, assisted living facilities, workplaces, healthcare settings, and community and faith-based organizations are available at the Minnesota Department of Health website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html). Learn more about the virus and ways to protect yourself, your family, and your neighbors at the CDC website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html)
To prevent the spread of these and other illnesses, stay home if you are ill, cover your cough, and wash your hands frequently. MDH has set up a public hotline that is open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The hotline number is 651.201.3920.
