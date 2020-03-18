MDH: 2 positive cases of COVID-19 in Martin County

These recommendations include social distancing and the cancelation of large gatherings. Specific actions for home, schools/childcare sites, assisted living facilities, workplaces, healthcare settings, and community and faith-based organizations are available at the Minnesota Department of Health website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html). Learn more about the virus and ways to protect yourself, your family, and your neighbors at the CDC website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html)