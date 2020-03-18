Michaelis named WCHA Player of the Year; Michaelis, McKay Hobey Baker top ten finalists

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University, Mankato mens’ hockey season may have ended prematurely but the team’s efforts during the 2019-2020 season did not go unnoticed.
It was announced Wednesday that senior forward Marc Michaelis has been named the WCHA Player of the Year.
The Mannheim, Germany native finished his four-year college career with 71 goals, 91 assists for 162 total points in 148 games.
Michaelis led the conference in goals per game, points per game, power play points, shorthanded goals and game winning goals, those three shorthanded-goals also tied for the national lead.
Michaelis has also been selected as one of the ten finalists for the 2020 Hobey Baker Award alongside teammate Dryden McKay. The sophomore was named the WCHA Goaltender of the Year, finishing the 2019-2020 season with 30 wins to lead the nation. The Illinois native also topped the country in goals against average, save percentage and shutouts, those 10 shutouts on the year rank second all-time in NCAA history.
The second round of voting runs through March 29th at noon
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.