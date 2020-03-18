Michaelis named WCHA Player of the Year; Michaelis, McKay Hobey Baker top ten finalists

Michaelis has also been selected as one of the ten finalists for the 2020 Hobey Baker Award alongside teammate Dryden McKay. The sophomore was named the WCHA Goaltender of the Year, finishing the 2019-2020 season with 30 wins to lead the nation. The Illinois native also topped the country in goals against average, save percentage and shutouts, those 10 shutouts on the year rank second all-time in NCAA history.