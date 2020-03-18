Partial closures on bars and restaurants goes into effect; Pub 500 one of many still delivering

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Partial closures on bars, restaurants and other public places went into effect Tuesday.
Downtown Mankato was relatively quiet Tuesday night save for a few still celebrating St. Patrick's Day - and some enjoying a quick bite to eat.
Following the Gov. Tim Walz’s order to partially close restaurants and bars Tuesday evening, many restaurant owners and employees are still wrapping their heads around how to keep operations going.
But we live in the 21st century and restaurants are taking advantage of the digital age.
“What we’re doing to adapt is doing some curbside to-go things, so drivers can come right up, we’ll walk it up to your car so you don’t have to get out of the car," says Pub 500 operating partner Jay Reasner. "The second thing we’re doing is some delivery in Mankato and North Mankato - and we’re getting some cleaning done.”
The closures have also sparked discussion amongst restaurant owners downtown and even anxiety.
“You know, it’s just so different and we’ve never dealt with it. I was talking to two of them at one time this morning and all three of us had different ideas of what was going on or what was going to happen. It’s so unprecedented that we don’t really know what’s going to happen,” says Reasner.
The partial closures have forced many employers to cut hours - including Pub 500.
“My hope is that at the end of this that one hundred percent of the people that are currently on my payroll are back on my payroll and getting paid," says Reasner. "Unfortunately, we can’t pay everybody the hours they were getting, but we’ve worked with them to give them as much information as we can whether it be some unemployment or other avenues that we can work with them.”
In the end, the ultimate goal is to ensure the business can get back to usual as soon as possible.
“The goal is when we get out of this is that everybody’s healthy,” says Reasner.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.