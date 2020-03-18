Police chase takes law enforcement around Blue Earth County

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — A police chase through Rice County made its way through Madison Lake and into Mankato late Tuesday night.
According to law enforcement, the car matching the description out of Rice County came speeding through Madison Lake at over double the speed limit.
The driver refused to pull over and, instead, sped up, reaching speeds over 100 mph on Minnesota Highway 60 and U.S. Highway14.
The car went over three sets of spikestrips, which slowed the vehicle to about 80 mph.
The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle near the U.S. Highway 169 and Highway 14 interchange, resulting in the arrest of one man and one woman.
Law enforcement agents have not yet publically identified the two occupants of the vehicle.
They are to be charged with fleeing police, giving police a false name, reckless driving and a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO) violation.
