Red Cross says it’s safe to donate blood

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As blood drives are canceled locally and nationally, the American Red Cross is urging the public to donate blood and that it’s still safe to do so.
The Red Cross says there are no confirmed cases or evidence of transmission of any respiratory virus from blood donations, but they've taken measures to ensure the safety of donors and staff.
A statement from the U.S. Surgeon General says the public can still go out to give blood and that social distancing does not mean to have social disengagement.
“We want to make sure that people know that donating blood is essential to our healthcare, and we want to make sure that patients continue to receive this life-saving blood that they need,” says Sue Thesenga, communications manager for the American Red Cross in Minnesota.
Locations of local blood drives can be found at RedCross.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
