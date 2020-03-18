Shopping for groceries amidst growing food restrictions in response to COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As new restrictions are made every day in response to COVID-19, buying food has become more of a challenge.
Shoppers are compelled to buy food for longevity due to empty shelves in grocery stores and fast-food limitations.
A reliable rule of thumb when shopping for healthy meals is to have carbohydrates, vegetables, and protein on your plate.
When shopping for foods that will last, like pastas and canned foods, it’s important to remember that certain fresh produce can have a longer shelf life if you freeze it and use it later for a hot dish.
“One thing to kind of be aware of when you are buying these canned products is to look at the label, chose ones that have low sodium, or no salt added, or they don’t have any added sugar. And, things like frozen fish, frozen meat, frozen vegetables are great options. Something to note too, frozen fruit and vegetables are just as nutritious as fresh, so that whole idea that they are less nutritious is not true,” dietitian assistant at Hy-Vee Jayme Baldwin said.
In addition, for those who typically eat out, grocery stores have healthy pre-packaged meal options that would just require a microwave.
