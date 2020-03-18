St. Peter schools begin meal distribution

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday morning marked the first day of meal distribution for students in the St. Peter School District.
Students across the state are without instruction until March 27, while the staff prepares to teach through distance learning. On Wednesday morning bus drivers and school staff worked together to load buses with food for all children in the district 18 and under. The food then went to each set drop off location in the St. Peter and Kasota communities to be picked up by area families.
For more information on meal distribution and a list of pick-up locations visit https://www.stpeterschools.org
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.