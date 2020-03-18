Tips for learning from home

(KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz has closed all public schools in Minnesota, effective Wednesday.
While K-12 schools won’t be asked to go completely to remote education, there is a chance they join most colleges and universities across the state by moving toward online learning eventually. That will require adjustment from both teachers and students moving forward.
"Communication is absolutely critical when you're learning online, under any circumstances but particularly under these circumstances," explained Mickey Revenaugh, Co-Founder of Connections Academy, part of Pearson's K-12 Online Learning Program. "Communications with your teachers and with the school are absolutely important. In fact, one of the things that teachers often learn is one of the things that makes them a great virtual teacher is their communication skills."
Some strategies you could use to make the most out of the online learning experience include having a set schedule, condensing the school day into 30-50 minutes and create a dedicated space for learning.
This may all seem overwhelming, but Revenaugh encourages parents to stay confident.
“They got this,” said Revenaugh. “They actually have a Ph.D. in their own kids, so they can build on what they know about their students to make this a great learning experience.”
All Minnesota Public Schools will be closed through at least March 27.
