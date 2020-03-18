Walz signs farm and disaster aid; expansion of Highway 14

Walz signs farm and disaster aid; expansion of Highway 14
Gov. Tim Walz signs a bill into law that will provide Minnesota with $200 million to combat the COVID-19 virus pandemic. (Source: Office of the Governor of Minnesota)
By Associated Press | March 17, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 8:53 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has signed three bills important to rural Minnesota, in addition to a $200 million package to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the laws will offer $50 million in low-interest loans to farmers via the Rural Finance Authority.

A second replenishes a disaster aid account with $30 million.

And the third allows the Minnesota Department of Transportation to apply for a federal loan to complete a long-awaited safety project, the expansion of U.S. Highway 14 across southern Minnesota. The money will allow the state to convert the 12 miles from Nicollet and New Ulm to four lanes.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.