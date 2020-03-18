Waseca Public Library launches curbside pickup service

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many libraries also shutting their doors until the end of the month due to the coronavirus outbreak, but that isn’t stopping one local library from getting books in the hands of kids and adults.
Beginning Wednesday, the Waseca Public Library is rolling out its curbside pickup service, where patrons can call and request an item to be put on hold to be picked up at a later time.
“Staff will retrieve these items, place them in a bag and contact the person when they’re ready. We will schedule a curbside delivery where we schedule 15-minute windows where patrons can come and pick up a bag that will be placed outside our doors,” says Stacy Lienemann director Waseca-Le Sueur regional library system.
While curbside pickup is preferred, they’re also doing home delivery for materials to be dropped off in a bag outside of patrons’ homes. The library is also issuing a reminder that they are unable to take returns at this time.
“We’re getting a lot of things put into our book drop and we are placing them in spaces just to decontaminate them for a few days to be as safe as possible, but please we don’t need these items right now. Keep them at your home and we will figure these things out later,” says Lienemann
The library is also looking to step up its social media presence during this time.
To learn more visit http://wasecalesueurlibraries.com/
