Assisted living facilities spread positivity and connect families amid new guidelines

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Monarch Healthcare Management, a nursing and assisted living company, is spreading positivity and connecting families as residents adjust to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines.
Under the new guidelines, residents are not allowed to leave the building and visitors are not allowed in.
But that’s not stopping residents from connecting with their loved ones.
Herbert Jones is a resident at Crystal Seasons Living Center in Lake Crystal.
It’s been a long time since he’s seen his family.
Thursday, he got a unique visit from his granddaughter and son.
“Well, I got to see them through a window," he said.
According to Human Resources Director Sarah Hall, families can contact the facility if they want to arrange a meeting.
“And then they had their phones up to their ears so they could hear each other," Hall said of Jones’ experience.
According to Monarch Healthcare Management COO Marc Halpert, the company has another solution, FaceTime.
“It’s been a lot of fun, and now we’re excited that we’ve now purchased over 60 new iPads between our facilities," Halpert said.
The company is also reaching out to the public to help spread positivity.
The public is encouraged to send letters, drawings and positive quotes for their residents.
The company has gotten dozens sent to them already.
“They are making it so special for us here," Jones said.
Letters and drawings can be sent by mail to any of Monarch Healthcare Management’s locations.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.