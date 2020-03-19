Authorities notify public of registered sex offender moving to New Auburn

By KEYC News Now Online Staff | March 19, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 1:40 PM

New Auburn, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of a level three sex offender moving to New Auburn.

According to the Department of Corrections, 45-year-old Todd Schwarting was convicted of engaging in sexual contact with a known male toddler and child. Officials say he has served his sentence.

Typically authorities and the Minnesota Department of Corrections would hold a joint community notification meeting to provide additional information, but that has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office.

