Authorities notify public of registered sex offender moving to New Auburn

New Auburn, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of a level three sex offender moving to New Auburn.
According to the Department of Corrections, 45-year-old Todd Schwarting was convicted of engaging in sexual contact with a known male toddler and child. Officials say he has served his sentence.
Typically authorities and the Minnesota Department of Corrections would hold a joint community notification meeting to provide additional information, but that has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office.
