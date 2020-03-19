Boy Scouts continue Scouting For Food program in alternative way

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — There will be many unintended consequences from the coronavirus outbreak.
Food banks are bracing for fewer volunteers and donations.
To assist, local Boy Scouts are going forward with their annual Scouting For Food program, only, this time, with a twist.
“This year, because of the coronavirus, we wanted to keep our kids safe. We have developed an online giving platform where people can make cash donations and designate it to one of 33 local food shelves throughout 15 counties in southern Minnesota,” explained Ray Brauer, Scout Executive for the Twin Valley Council for Boy Scouts of America.
The Scouting For Food program is a big fundraiser for local food banks in southern Minnesota.
Scouts normally go door-to-door, asking for money or food donations.
Although it’s not quite as interactive this time around, the online format is still hoping to raise enough money to purchase the 30,000 to 40,000 pounds they’ve been able to collect in the past, all while still teaching scouts valuable lessons.
“Doing service to others and doing a good turn daily are both tenants of the Boy Scouts Program and it teaches them the importance of providing community service to others,” said Brauer.
While the situation is not ideal, monetary donations stretch further for food shelves.
“They can spend a dollar further than you and I can just going through a grocery store. It also enables them to get exactly the food they need in their banks at that time to serve their clients.”
The program will be accepting donations through March 31.
